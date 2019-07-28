American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased Position by $537,888 as Market Value Rose; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 5,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,106 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 21,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 637,675 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 70.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 12,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,888 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 17,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video); 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference (Correct); 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 1,483 shares. Usca Ria Ltd holds 0.08% or 3,352 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 20,817 shares. Central Bancorporation And Tru Company reported 0.01% stake. 43,600 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 2.28% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 19,245 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 568,372 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.47% or 41,195 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 50,836 shares. Bourgeon Management Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Blackrock invested in 14.57 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 24,090 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Grp accumulated 0% or 80 shares.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “California American Water Applies for New Revenue to Fund Infrastructure and Service Improvements – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pennsylvania American Water Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Municipal Water, Wastewater System in Northumberland County – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Water CEO Susan Story & SVP Cheryl Norton Set to Speak at 2019 NARUC Summer Policy Summit – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Water Works downgraded to Market Perform by Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 278 shares to 2,337 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 948 were reported by Trust Department Mb Finance National Bank & Trust N A. E&G Ltd Partnership invested in 0.86% or 70,738 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Company has invested 2.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lc has invested 2.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Field Main Bancshares owns 19,801 shares. 11,111 are owned by Paragon Cap Ltd. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 0.8% or 191,996 shares. Clough Capital Partners Limited Partnership has 806,958 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.26% or 80,091 shares. Beech Hill Advsr reported 2.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Synovus Fin owns 682,635 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company reported 9.65 million shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 0.08% or 10,004 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap Inc owns 1.77 million shares.