American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holder Private Wealth Partners Trimmed Position; Williams Jones & Associates Increased Its Holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by $626,854

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 125.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 14,578 shares as the company's stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,172 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 11,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 6.56 million shares traded or 14.50% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,120 shares as the company's stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 18,515 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 23,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $20.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 717,320 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,888 shares to 241,989 shares, valued at $20.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Comml Bank owns 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 335 shares. Whittier Tru Co invested in 0.48% or 151,121 shares. State Street holds 0.07% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 8.96 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,071 shares. Stifel invested 0.36% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 452,629 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 25,225 shares. 2,313 are owned by Hills Bankshares And Tru Com. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 8,072 shares in its portfolio. Barometer Mngmt has invested 0.67% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 152 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 0.25% or 5,453 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 11,976 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 218,648 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 23,220 shares to 538,311 shares, valued at $25.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del Com Ne (NYSE:DAL) by 25,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,135 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI).