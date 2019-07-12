American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $738,400 as Stock Value Rose; Nexus Investment Management Has Lifted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $404,625

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 6,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 269,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, up from 263,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 2.47 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate)

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,930 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, down from 212,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 573,670 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary Illinois American Water Acquires Alton Regional Wastewater System – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “California American Water Applies for New Revenue to Fund Infrastructure and Service Improvements – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Water Works downgraded to Market Perform by Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Getting Past The Headlines For Gold And Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary California American Water Reports $10M Award for Desalination Project – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,601 shares to 6,459 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 10,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,397 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.53% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 200,000 shares. Horizon Invs Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 24,090 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has invested 0.09% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 532,685 shares. Hexavest owns 4,640 shares. Harbour Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.8% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 10,400 shares. Scholtz Limited Liability accumulated 0.42% or 5,990 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Andra Ap reported 0.13% stake. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 0.21% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Cetera Advisor Llc has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 9,647 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 30,128 shares. Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.22% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Amer Tx reported 0.18% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $165.61 million for 30.96 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Llc invested in 0.05% or 3,500 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp reported 3,146 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs invested in 0.33% or 49,077 shares. Michigan-based Ally has invested 0.87% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Creative Planning owns 174,728 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0.29% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 693,874 shares. Endurant Capital Mngmt LP invested in 155,793 shares or 4% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,956 shares. Iberiabank has 4,238 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The California-based Cornerstone Cap has invested 0.42% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Field Main Savings Bank has invested 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 150 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 1.61 million shares. Tt Int reported 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dubuque Financial Bank Trust reported 0.01% stake.