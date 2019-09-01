American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Valuation Rose While J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Upped by Cannell Peter B & Company Inc

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 10,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 213,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.89M, up from 203,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 790,173 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Missouri American Water Installing New Water Pipe to Enhance Water System Reliability – Business Wire" on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "California American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company – Business Wire" published on August 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "New Jersey American Water Wants Customers to Know Their Water is Safe to Drink – Business Wire" on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "American Water Awarded LEED Platinum Certification for new Corporate Headquarters in Camden, NJ – Business Wire" published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Illinois American Water's Cairo District Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Safety – Business Wire" with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com" published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com" published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 108,960 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $33.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 38,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 848,250 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

