American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), both competing one another are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark Corporation 78 0.86 N/A 4.61 19.58 Flexsteel Industries Inc. 22 0.29 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates American Woodmark Corporation and Flexsteel Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 5.1% Flexsteel Industries Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.29 shows that American Woodmark Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Flexsteel Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of American Woodmark Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Flexsteel Industries Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Flexsteel Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than American Woodmark Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Woodmark Corporation and Flexsteel Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 64% respectively. About 0.4% of American Woodmark Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Woodmark Corporation 2.08% 2.11% 18.45% 46.67% 10.21% 62.21% Flexsteel Industries Inc. -4.39% -21.9% -16.04% -20.31% -47.8% -11.32%

For the past year American Woodmark Corporation had bullish trend while Flexsteel Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

American Woodmark Corporation beats Flexsteel Industries Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.