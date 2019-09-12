American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) and Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Contrasting side by side

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK), both competing one another are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark Corporation 83 0.91 N/A 4.83 17.57 Mohawk Industries Inc. 134 0.95 N/A 10.75 11.60

Demonstrates American Woodmark Corporation and Mohawk Industries Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Mohawk Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. American Woodmark Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Mohawk Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Woodmark Corporation and Mohawk Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 5.4% Mohawk Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

American Woodmark Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Mohawk Industries Inc.’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Woodmark Corporation are 2 and 1.3. Competitively, Mohawk Industries Inc. has 1.4 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Woodmark Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mohawk Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

American Woodmark Corporation and Mohawk Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Mohawk Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of American Woodmark Corporation is $92, with potential upside of 3.97%. Mohawk Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $152 average target price and a 17.76% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Mohawk Industries Inc. looks more robust than American Woodmark Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of American Woodmark Corporation shares and 88.3% of Mohawk Industries Inc. shares. About 0.6% of American Woodmark Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Mohawk Industries Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Woodmark Corporation 0.38% 1.91% -4.95% 25.67% 1.98% 52.39% Mohawk Industries Inc. -19.26% -17.26% -7.88% -0.87% -32.49% 6.61%

For the past year American Woodmark Corporation was more bullish than Mohawk Industries Inc.

Summary

Mohawk Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors American Woodmark Corporation.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.