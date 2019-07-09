American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) is a company in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Woodmark Corporation has 94.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 63.84% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of American Woodmark Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.60% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have American Woodmark Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark Corporation 0.00% 13.40% 5.10% Industry Average 5.76% 17.25% 7.41%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting American Woodmark Corporation and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark Corporation N/A 79 19.58 Industry Average 106.21M 1.84B 15.76

American Woodmark Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for American Woodmark Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.33 2.75 2.37

As a group, Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies have a potential upside of 68.16%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Woodmark Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Woodmark Corporation 2.08% 2.11% 18.45% 46.67% 10.21% 62.21% Industry Average 2.54% 14.36% 21.53% 31.51% 18.95% 32.21%

For the past year American Woodmark Corporation has stronger performance than American Woodmark Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Woodmark Corporation are 2.1 and 1.2. Competitively, American Woodmark Corporation’s peers have 2.28 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Woodmark Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Woodmark Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

American Woodmark Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.29. In other hand, American Woodmark Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.23 which is 23.18% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

American Woodmark Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Woodmark Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors American Woodmark Corporation.