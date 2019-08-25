American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) is a company in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of American Woodmark Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.98% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of American Woodmark Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.45% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have American Woodmark Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark Corporation 0.00% 13.60% 5.40% Industry Average 5.40% 15.29% 6.69%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting American Woodmark Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark Corporation N/A 82 17.57 Industry Average 116.54M 2.16B 15.15

American Woodmark Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for American Woodmark Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.83 2.67

$92 is the consensus target price of American Woodmark Corporation, with a potential upside of 28.26%. The peers have a potential upside of 115.33%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, American Woodmark Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Woodmark Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Woodmark Corporation 0.38% 1.91% -4.95% 25.67% 1.98% 52.39% Industry Average 6.46% 8.34% 18.64% 28.00% 36.18% 41.22%

For the past year American Woodmark Corporation has stronger performance than American Woodmark Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

American Woodmark Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, American Woodmark Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.16 and has 3.07 Quick Ratio. American Woodmark Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Woodmark Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.33 shows that American Woodmark Corporation is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, American Woodmark Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.82% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

American Woodmark Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors American Woodmark Corporation beats American Woodmark Corporation’s peers.