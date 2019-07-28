American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) and Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Contrasting side by side

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) have been rivals in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark Corporation 81 0.88 N/A 4.61 19.58 Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 17 0.29 N/A 0.83 20.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Woodmark Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. American Woodmark Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 5.1% Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.1% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.29 beta indicates that American Woodmark Corporation is 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Woodmark Corporation are 2.1 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1. American Woodmark Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Woodmark Corporation and Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.3% and 72.3%. Insiders held 0.4% of American Woodmark Corporation shares. Comparatively, 4.1% are Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Woodmark Corporation 2.08% 2.11% 18.45% 46.67% 10.21% 62.21% Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated -2.51% -0.75% -8.56% -13.34% -38.86% -14.72%

For the past year American Woodmark Corporation has 62.21% stronger performance while Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated has -14.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors American Woodmark Corporation beats Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations. As of September 16, 2017, the company operated a network of 91 company-and licensee-owned stores. It also provides shipping, delivery, and warehousing services to customers in the furniture industry. In addition, the company owns and leases retail store properties. It also distributes its products through other multi-line furniture stores, Bassett galleries or design centers, specialty stores, and mass merchants. Bassett Furniture Industries was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.