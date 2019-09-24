American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Share Price Declined While Steinberg Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $425,880; Federated Investors Pa (FII) Market Value Rose While Goodhaven Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 47,687 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 52,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 183,083 shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Pa (FII) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 134,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, down from 198,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 499,948 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $106.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 94,399 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.77M for 12.53 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Llc accumulated 3,300 shares. Maryland-based Campbell & Com Adviser Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.27% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Kbc Nv holds 0% or 681 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.02% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 17,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company owns 4,276 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 20,015 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 6,875 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3,318 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 16,400 shares. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 36,924 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 45 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 0% or 24,620 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,738 shares.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $67.01M for 12.43 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,502 are owned by Federated Pa. Navellier And Inc has 0.03% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Security Natl reported 4,500 shares stake. Raymond James Svcs Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Moreover, Guggenheim Lc has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 10,123 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co invested in 51,253 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 1,368 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Continental Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.89% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 2,045 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Com. Bb&T Ltd has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Legal & General Public Limited holds 0% or 237,579 shares. Eqis Cap Incorporated stated it has 8,353 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 25,350 shares to 241,925 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

