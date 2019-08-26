American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $589,990 as Share Value Declined; E&G Advisors LP Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $378,000

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 7,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 109,251 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 116,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 130,987 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 19,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $929.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $205.65. About 19.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 155,051 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp has 1.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.66M shares. Sand Hill Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 50,527 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. 3.74M were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Cap Prtnrs invested 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birinyi Associates Incorporated invested in 119,918 shares. Iconiq Capital Ltd Com has 1,209 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 24,200 shares. The Texas-based Wallace Capital has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Frontier Investment Management invested 4.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 100,695 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 186,830 shares. 29,334 were reported by Parkside Bancorporation Trust. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 511,688 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Co owns 6,579 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 109,251 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 304,919 shares. 32,415 were accumulated by First Tru Advisors L P. Frontier Mgmt Llc holds 0.07% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 123,131 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 4,822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 19,483 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Co accumulated 7,429 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 3,768 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 9,067 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 17,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 41,931 shares. Northern Trust owns 203,779 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 176,100 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 20,063 shares to 688,133 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 204,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).