American Woodmark (AMWD) Stock Value Declined While Broad Run Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $1.91 Million

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 24,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.83 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 125,811 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,129 shares. Brinker owns 71,538 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn reported 7,879 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital has 0.28% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 63,502 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma holds 0% or 6,367 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company owns 70,201 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 505,575 shares. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 794,787 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 209,826 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 428,281 shares. 193,783 were accumulated by Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Comm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.9% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meyer Handelman Com holds 0.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 250,669 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has 39,385 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 7,970 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 33,185 shares. 850 are held by Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability. Davenport And Ltd Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 365,528 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 24,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 3.8% or 47,687 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Llc invested in 1.54% or 258,978 shares. 17,452 are owned by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). National Bank Of Montreal Can has 2,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp owns 0.02% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 1.29M shares. Broad Run Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.78 million shares or 6.55% of its portfolio.