American Woodmark (AMWD) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $2.68 Million; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Has Cut Stake by $61.11 Million as Share Value Declined

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 53.65 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78B, down from 54.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 398,026 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia Airport after reportedly depressurizing mid-fligh…; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE AND WINDOW: FAA; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: One Fatality Resulting From This Accident; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS EXTENSION DUE TO LIMITED AIRCRAFT AVAILABILITY; 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS ON DIVERSION IN EMAIL; 02/05/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Cleveland after a window cracked.…; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WEIGHING MULTIPLE HAWAII DESTINATIONS: CEO

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 32,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 259,112 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41M, up from 226,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 16,742 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Co (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 850 shares to 7,090 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp by 40,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,600 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About American Woodmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Pier 1 Imports, American Woodmark, Kirkland’s, and Intellia Therapeutics â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : BNS, BMO, SJM, CTLT, MOMO, EV, FRO, AMWD, RGS, JILL – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will American Woodmark Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.01% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 96,089 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 449,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 84,215 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 37,736 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,883 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 13,685 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 21,334 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 14,900 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank owns 16,218 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 3,318 shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 259,112 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 8,203 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Plc holds 4,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 5.38M shares to 70.91 million shares, valued at $3.66B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Continues Negotiating Business Settlement with Boeing (BA) – Bloomberg, Citing Message to Workers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Airlines Looks Promising At The Current Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Dropped 5% Today – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.96M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Co. Kamunting Street Mngmt Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Fort Washington Oh owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,114 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 842,322 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 77,174 shares. Arrow Corp, New York-based fund reported 52,136 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh invested in 6,400 shares or 0.34% of the stock. The New York-based American Secs Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 1.97% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hendley & Co stated it has 0.64% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Carroll Assocs invested in 0.01% or 1,215 shares. Duncker Streett & Company holds 29 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 711,891 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 3.48 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Cls Invs Llc accumulated 854 shares or 0% of the stock.