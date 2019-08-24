American Woodmark (AMWD) Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; First United Bank Trust Holding In Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Was Has Boosted

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 67,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.34 million, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 196,711 shares traded or 43.20% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dubuque Bancshares & Commerce has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 804,842 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 16,118 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Com invested in 0% or 27,961 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Co reported 430 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Loomis Sayles & L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,996 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.67% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,082 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Inv Of Virginia Lc invested in 12,050 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Kennedy Capital reported 0.13% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 864 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,152 shares.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $32.56 million for 9.29 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares to 26,009 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).