American Woodmark (AMWD) Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $5.52 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose While Golub Group Upped Stake by $479,828

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 16,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 67,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.34 million, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 54,680 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 10.21% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 191,069 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Webster Bancshares N A holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,335 shares. Perritt holds 0.24% or 4,667 shares. Wharton Business Grp Inc Ltd invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corp owns 98,854 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weik Mngmt has invested 3.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stadion Money Management Limited Liability owns 7,198 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Green Valley Limited Liability reported 632,474 shares stake. 7,035 were accumulated by Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Llc. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Company has invested 2.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornerstone holds 0.45% or 104,114 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Llc has 1.78% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,005 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Comm reported 14,286 shares stake.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,234 shares to 370,293 shares, valued at $40.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,822 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 13,247 shares in its portfolio. Broad Run Investment Mgmt Lc holds 6.61% or 1.81M shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management holds 84,689 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brinker has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Prudential Inc holds 0% or 24,560 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Incorporated stated it has 573 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 16,118 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership holds 0.61% or 550,024 shares in its portfolio. First LP invested in 32,415 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Reaction History: American Woodmark Corp., 100.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.2% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How to Find the Best Oversold Value Stocks – Nasdaq” published on October 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Best Stocks to Buy This Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $32.55M for 10.93 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.