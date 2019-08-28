American Woodmark (AMWD) Share Value Declined While Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Jhl Capital Group Cut Its Stake

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 15,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78.48. About 27,035 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $198.75. About 202,349 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sees Gas and Power Rebound From 2017 Commodities Debacle; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks new CEO as it runs out of quick fixes; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.21 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – MACQUARIE, GOLDMAN SACHS INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS TO BUY HES INTERNATIONAL, NO TERMS DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 10/04/2018 – MRC Global at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability invested in 335,592 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 28,614 shares. Independent has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hightower Advisors Ltd Company invested in 77,407 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,070 shares. Lpl Finance has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Us National Bank De holds 137,467 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Company invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 471,492 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested in 2,500 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Field & Main Commercial Bank holds 1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,536 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 64,423 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 7,978 shares. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Com has 7,556 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.97 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

