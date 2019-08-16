American Woodmark (AMWD) Holding Held by King Luther Capital Management Corp; As American Tower (AMT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Lifted Holding

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 6,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 24,460 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 17,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.06. About 98,108 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 9,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 174,428 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.37 million, up from 164,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $223.81. About 645,432 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares to 183,102 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,504 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,287 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Korea Corporation owns 312,674 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 71,855 shares. Fort Point Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 1,497 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 1.04 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,004 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 13,840 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) stated it has 6,763 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 0.21% or 74,140 shares. Akre Ltd has 14.95% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7.19 million shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 11,997 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 61,908 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 589,979 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 30,000 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 19,742 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $184.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Fincl Bank & holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 179,868 shares. American Financial owns 106,917 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 11,807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Prns reported 0.13% stake. Int Gp accumulated 10,655 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 17,277 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). 4,219 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited reported 2.19% stake. James Research stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.21M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 23,160 shares.