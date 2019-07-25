American Woodmark (AMWD) Analysts See $1.93 EPS; Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Shorts Down By 26.14%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) had a decrease of 26.14% in short interest. WH’s SI was 4.48M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 26.14% from 6.06M shares previously. With 1.81M avg volume, 3 days are for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)’s short sellers to cover WH’s short positions. The SI to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s float is 4.58%. The stock decreased 3.65% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 1.41 million shares traded or 56.82% up from the average. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report $1.93 EPS on August, 26.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 5.39% from last quarter’s $2.04 EPS. AMWD’s profit would be $32.55 million giving it 10.88 P/E if the $1.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.87 EPS previously, American Woodmark Corporation’s analysts see 3.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $84.02. About 67,772 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 10.21% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door creates in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. It offers cabinets in various sizes, and construction and decorative options for a range of design layouts; and turnkey installation services to its direct builder clients through a network of seven service centers.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Woodmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMWD) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold American Woodmark Corporation shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp reported 159,066 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co has 4,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 3,095 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 804,842 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 13,247 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Highbridge Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 6,671 shares. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 18,600 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 17,122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 3,082 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 16,218 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Johnson Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Interest has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.58 billion. The firm licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. It has a 39.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s Hotel Franchising divisions licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.