American Woodmark (AMWD) Analysts See $1.93 EPS; SAF HOLLAND SA LUXEMBOURG ORDINARY SHARE (SFHLF) Sellers Increased By 0.26% Their Shorts

SAF HOLLAND SA LUXEMBOURG ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) had an increase of 0.26% in short interest. SFHLF’s SI was 154,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.26% from 154,300 shares previously. It closed at $9.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report $1.93 EPS on August, 26.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 5.39% from last quarter’s $2.04 EPS. AMWD’s profit would be $32.57M giving it 9.74 P/E if the $1.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.87 EPS previously, American Woodmark Corporation’s analysts see 3.21% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 216,881 shares traded or 64.00% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%

Another recent and important SAF-Holland S.A. (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Saf-Holland S.A. (SFHLF) Investor Presentation (Strategy 2020) – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2017.

SAF-HOLLAND S.A. manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $439.34 million. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. It has a 8.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About American Woodmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Woodmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMWD) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Furniture Industry Outlook: Near-Term Prospects Lack Luster – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.