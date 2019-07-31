American Woodmark (AMWD) Analysts See $1.93 EPS; Navisite Has 0.76 Sentiment

Navisite Inc (NAVI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 111 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 147 reduced and sold stakes in Navisite Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 217.90 million shares, down from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Navisite Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 110 Increased: 67 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report $1.93 EPS on August, 26.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 5.39% from last quarter’s $2.04 EPS. AMWD’s profit would be $32.56M giving it 11.09 P/E if the $1.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.87 EPS previously, American Woodmark Corporation’s analysts see 3.21% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 84,998 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 10.21% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door creates in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name. It has a 17.73 P/E ratio. It offers cabinets in various sizes, and construction and decorative options for a range of design layouts; and turnkey installation services to its direct builder clients through a network of seven service centers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold American Woodmark Corporation shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 7,969 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Inc Ny stated it has 2.32% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Principal Grp Inc owns 120,647 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 184,763 shares. Point72 Asset Management L P has 0.04% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Pinebridge Invests L P holds 0.03% or 19,111 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Moreover, First Retail Bank Of Omaha has 0.09% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 15,680 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Piedmont Advsrs Inc holds 3,768 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 5,153 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 13,247 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0.02% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Mason Street Lc reported 4,822 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis L P has invested 0.03% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Analysts await Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. NAVI’s profit will be $136.41M for 6.24 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Navient Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.97% negative EPS growth.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Federal Family Education Loan Program Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It has a 7.67 P/E ratio. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 7.16% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation for 25.65 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc owns 338,544 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 1.05% invested in the company for 87,688 shares. The New York-based Fir Tree Capital Management Lp has invested 1.03% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 974,349 shares.