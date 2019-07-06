American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

This is a contrast between American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) and The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Water Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Water Works Company Inc. 104 6.01 N/A 3.25 33.92 The York Water Company 34 9.76 N/A 1.04 33.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The York Water Company has lower revenue and earnings than American Water Works Company Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. American Water Works Company Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of The York Water Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of American Water Works Company Inc. and The York Water Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Water Works Company Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 2.7% The York Water Company 0.00% 10.9% 4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.25 beta indicates that American Water Works Company Inc. is 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The York Water Company is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Water Works Company Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, The York Water Company has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. The York Water Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Water Works Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for American Water Works Company Inc. and The York Water Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Water Works Company Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 The York Water Company 0 1 0 2.00

American Water Works Company Inc. has an average price target of $109.33, and a -7.32% downside potential. On the other hand, The York Water Company’s potential downside is -1.69% and its average price target is $36. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The York Water Company is looking more favorable than American Water Works Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Water Works Company Inc. and The York Water Company are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 38.7% respectively. About 0.2% of American Water Works Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of The York Water Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Water Works Company Inc. 4.16% 6.06% 13.16% 23.04% 33.37% 21.47% The York Water Company 5.5% 5.41% 2.75% 11.76% 11.72% 9.42%

For the past year American Water Works Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The York Water Company.

Summary

American Water Works Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors The York Water Company.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County. It serves customers in 39 municipalities within York County and 9 municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. The company serves various customers in fixtures and furniture, electrical machinery, food products, paper, ordnance units, textile products, injectable drug delivery systems, air conditioning systems, laundry detergent, barbells, and motorcycles industries. The York Water Company was founded in 1816 and is based in York, Pennsylvania.