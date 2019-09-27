American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Since American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) and SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) are part of the Water Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Water Works Company Inc. 124 4.24 180.15M 3.25 35.31 SJW Group 67 2.50 23.67M 1.82 35.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Water Works Company Inc. and SJW Group. SJW Group has lower revenue and earnings than American Water Works Company Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. American Water Works Company Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SJW Group, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Water Works Company Inc. 145,681,707.91% 9.8% 2.7% SJW Group 35,349,462.37% 5.7% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

American Water Works Company Inc.’s 0.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. SJW Group’s 0.05 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

American Water Works Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, SJW Group’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. SJW Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Water Works Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given American Water Works Company Inc. and SJW Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Water Works Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SJW Group 0 1 0 2.00

American Water Works Company Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.03% and an $128 consensus target price. SJW Group on the other hand boasts of a $64 consensus target price and a -6.14% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, American Water Works Company Inc. is looking more favorable than SJW Group, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Water Works Company Inc. and SJW Group are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 70.5% respectively. About 0.2% of American Water Works Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of SJW Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Water Works Company Inc. 0.68% -0.82% 7.17% 22.45% 31.07% 26.45% SJW Group 0.71% 5.98% 6.15% 10.7% 2.51% 16.67%

For the past year American Water Works Company Inc. was more bullish than SJW Group.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors American Water Works Company Inc. beats SJW Group.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases. Its water supply consists of groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District. The company offers water service to approximately 229,000 connections that serve customers in portions of the cities of San Jose and Cupertino, as well as in the cities of Campbell, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and the Town of Los Gatos; and adjacent unincorporated territories in Santa Clara County, California. In addition, it provides water service to approximately 13,000 connections, which serve 39,000 people in a service area comprising 244 square miles in the region between San Antonio and Austin, Texas. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SJW Land Company, owns undeveloped land in California and Tennessee; owns and operates commercial buildings in California and Tennessee; and holds a 70% limited partnership interest in 444 West Santa Clara Street, L.P., a real estate limited partnership that operates commercial building rentals. The company was formerly known as SJW Corp. and changed its name to SJW Group in November 2016. SJW Group was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.