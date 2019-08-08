American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) Touches $119.85 High on Aug, 8; Bridgewater Associates LP Lowered By $5.40 Million Its State Str (STT) Stake

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased State Str Corp (STT) stake by 72.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 83,035 shares as State Str Corp (STT)’s stock declined 12.42%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 32,016 shares with $2.11M value, down from 115,051 last quarter. State Str Corp now has $19.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 929,914 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Net Interest Income $658 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video)

The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $127.04 target or 6.00% above today’s $119.85 share price. This indicates more upside for the $22.23 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $127.04 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.33B more. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $119.85. About 291,869 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.23 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 37.35 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold American Water Works Company, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 47 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Oppenheimer And Incorporated invested in 12,526 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Barnett And Company Inc has 0.2% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,400 shares. Btc Capital Inc stated it has 34,763 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Co Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 900 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 34,851 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0.12% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 6,656 are held by Carret Asset Mngmt Lc. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 6,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Reaves W H Commerce holds 1.9% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 551,849 shares. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 69,082 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn accumulated 18,905 shares. 41,195 are held by Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd. Utah Retirement System holds 0.07% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 34,068 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $170,365 activity. The insider de Saint-Aignan Patrick bought $54,315.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 4,027 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 31,628 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.08% or 4.14M shares. Bb&T Llc owns 0.15% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 230,835 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 0.24% or 363,895 shares. Hills Bancorporation Com owns 11,958 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Prudential has 891,329 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris & Ca has 0.01% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 5,875 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 764,334 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc invested in 508,369 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 97,183 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Caprock accumulated 3,384 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company invested in 652,609 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bancorp Of The West holds 5,152 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $530.76 million for 9.17 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 62.92M shares to 71.58 million valued at $3.07 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 278,091 shares and now owns 2.23 million shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was raised too.