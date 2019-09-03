American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) Reaches $129.26 After 3.00% Up Move; BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (BNPQF) Shorts Up By 99.38%

BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNPQF) had an increase of 99.38% in short interest. BNPQF’s SI was 96,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 99.38% from 48,400 shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 30 days are for BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNPQF)’s short sellers to cover BNPQF’s short positions. It closed at $45.13 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.52% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $129.26. About 410,876 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak WeekThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $23.12B company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $133.14 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AWK worth $693.48M more.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $55.58 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic Markets, International Financial Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It has a 6.64 P/E ratio. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and online savings and brokerage, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $23.12 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 40.28 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $230.70M for 25.05 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.