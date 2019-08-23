American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) Reaches $125.71 52-Week High; Atlassian Plc – Class A Ordinary Share (TEAM) Shorts Raised By 7.14%

Atlassian Corporation Plc – Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:TEAM) had an increase of 7.14% in short interest. TEAM’s SI was 8.31 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.14% from 7.76 million shares previously. With 1.64M avg volume, 5 days are for Atlassian Corporation Plc – Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s short sellers to cover TEAM’s short positions. The SI to Atlassian Corporation Plc – Class A Ordinary Share’s float is 7.52%. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $145.11. About 333,128 shares traded. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has risen 97.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TEAM News: 24/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN – ALSO EXPECTS TO GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $112.5 MLN AMOUNT OF NOTES; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees 4Q Net Income About 12c/Share on Non-IFRS Basis; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian: Scott Farquhar Remains on the Board; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees 4Q Rev $232M-$234M; 10/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – Atlassian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Names Shona Brown as the New Chair the Board; 21/03/2018 CloudShare Announces Hands-On, lnstructor-Led, Virtual Training Solution for SaaS Applications; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian 3Q Adj EPS 10c

The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) hit a new 52-week high and has $137.02 target or 9.00% above today’s $125.71 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $22.71 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $137.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.04B more. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $125.71. About 149,964 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold American Water Works Company, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 627,086 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.33% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 269,800 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc owns 437,679 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 26,700 shares. Pggm invested in 447,976 shares. First Finance Corporation In has 100 shares. Pension Serv holds 214,766 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Glenmede Trust Na holds 46,317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Farmers And Merchants stated it has 86 shares. 18,261 were accumulated by Natl Invest Incorporated Wi. 1832 Asset Mgmt L P accumulated 289,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Comm Limited Co invested in 1,000 shares.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.71 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 39.17 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Water Works (AWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “15 Top Defensive Stocks for the Next Recession at Sky High Valuations – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Water Works has $12800 highest and $111 lowest target. $121’s average target is -3.75% below currents $125.71 stock price. American Water Works had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $12800 target. Wells Fargo downgraded American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) rating on Wednesday, March 27. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $111 target.

More notable recent Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tencent e-sports stars would play better as a team – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atlassian Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atlassian Closes Out a Record Year – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TEAM, XOM, MCD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Atlassian Corporation has $15000 highest and $114 lowest target. $140’s average target is -3.52% below currents $145.11 stock price. Atlassian Corporation had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) rating on Friday, July 26. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. The stock of Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of TEAM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) rating on Thursday, April 11. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $120 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”.