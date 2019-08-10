American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) Reaches $120.55 High on Aug, 10; Jefferies Group Boosted By $9.93 Million Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position

Jefferies Group Llc increased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) stake by 1697.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 127,306 shares as Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 134,806 shares with $10.52 million value, up from 7,500 last quarter. Grace W R & Co Del New now has $4.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 376,130 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C

The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) reached all time high today, Aug, 10 and still has $127.78 target or 6.00% above today’s $120.55 share price. This indicates more upside for the $21.78B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $127.78 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.31B more. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 748,535 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,370 activity. $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Bb&T Corp (Put) (NYSE:BBT) stake by 12,700 shares to 23,000 valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA) stake by 640,400 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 393,200 shares. Atika Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 114,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 52,680 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.41% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 393,515 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 7,800 shares. The New York-based Levin Capital Strategies Lp has invested 0.04% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Tiemann Investment Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Claar Advisors Llc holds 6.23% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 166,000 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 50 shares. Northern Tru reported 324,092 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 219,677 shares. Sir Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.16% or 80,861 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 83,677 shares. Element Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 5,843 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 80 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold American Water Works Company, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust Co owns 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,310 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Trust holds 0.11% or 5,358 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 106,201 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.06% or 197,325 shares. Coastline reported 11,140 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 81,044 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Ameriprise invested in 843,668 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Eqis Capital Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 8,072 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Agf Invs owns 31,771 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 19,245 shares.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $21.78 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 37.57 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

