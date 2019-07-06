American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) EPS Estimated At $0.94; Shorts at Masco (MAS) Lowered By 9.44%

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) had a decrease of 9.44% in short interest. MAS’s SI was 7.82 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.44% from 8.63 million shares previously. With 4.67 million avg volume, 2 days are for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s short sellers to cover MAS’s short positions. The SI to Masco Corporation’s float is 2.68%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 1.42M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report $0.94 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 13.25% from last quarter's $0.83 EPS. AWK's profit would be $165.74M giving it 31.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, American Water Works Company, Inc.'s analysts see 54.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 634,743 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water has $114 highest and $103 lowest target. $109.33’s average target is -7.32% below currents $117.96 stock price. American Water had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $103 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $111 target in Wednesday, March 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold American Water Works Company, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 437,679 were reported by Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co. First Foundation Advsr has 2,237 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,219 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 29,229 shares. 14,280 were reported by Profund Advisors Limited. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 21,725 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Management. Stephens Ar owns 9,598 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2,585 shares. Farmers State Bank invested in 937 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 357,819 shares. Parsons Cap Inc Ri owns 31,031 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mai Mgmt holds 2,125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $20.80 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 37.18 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.67 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 17.32 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Among 8 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco had 11 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 7, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 26. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MAS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of MAS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Masco Corporation shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 8,121 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 0.1% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 246 shares. Acg Wealth owns 11,567 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 49,376 shares. Shine Advisory owns 765 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 25,730 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,079 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Communication accumulated 1.31 million shares. Btim Corporation invested in 369,831 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3.10 million shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 134 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Robecosam Ag holds 0.55% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 341,000 shares.