American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) At $115.09 Forms Top; Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Has 0.98 Sentiment

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 45 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 46 sold and trimmed equity positions in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 52.56 million shares, down from 56.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 29 Increased: 33 New Position: 12.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) formed multiple top with $123.15 target or 7.00% above today's $115.09 share price. American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) has $20.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 637,675 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water has $114 highest and $103 lowest target. $109.33’s average target is -5.00% below currents $115.09 stock price. American Water had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold American Water Works Company, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Sabal Tru holds 1.9% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 204,599 shares. Principal Gru Inc holds 429,709 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,365 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 2,555 shares. 14,793 are owned by Town Country National Bank & Trust Communication Dba First Bankers Communication. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com invested in 327,131 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 759,608 shares. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 5,453 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 10,567 shares. 20,785 are owned by Lederer & Assocs Invest Counsel Ca. 52,542 are held by Covington Management. Metropolitan Life Co Ny invested in 20,738 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It has a 66.12 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 9.73% of its portfolio in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund for 1.45 million shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 737,349 shares or 7.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 4.81% invested in the company for 14.21 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 4.2% in the stock. Oak Hill Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 289,193 shares.

It closed at $7.67 lastly. It is down 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500.