American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Water Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of American Water Works Company Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.76% of all Water Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Water Works Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.48% of all Water Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has American Water Works Company Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Water Works Company Inc. 0.00% 9.80% 2.70% Industry Average 118.58% 11.51% 3.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares American Water Works Company Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Water Works Company Inc. N/A 114 35.31 Industry Average 89.21M 75.23M 42.59

American Water Works Company Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio American Water Works Company Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for American Water Works Company Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Water Works Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.40

American Water Works Company Inc. presently has an average price target of $128, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. The potential upside of the rivals is 54.08%. American Water Works Company Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Water Works Company Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Water Works Company Inc. 0.68% -0.82% 7.17% 22.45% 31.07% 26.45% Industry Average 1.56% 6.21% 9.86% 14.20% 25.20% 18.45%

For the past year American Water Works Company Inc. has stronger performance than American Water Works Company Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

American Water Works Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, American Water Works Company Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 2.01 Quick Ratio. American Water Works Company Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Water Works Company Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.17 shows that American Water Works Company Inc. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Water Works Company Inc.’s competitors are 66.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Dividends

American Water Works Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Water Works Company Inc.’s peers beat American Water Works Company Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.