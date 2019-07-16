American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) Analysts See $0.94 EPS; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Decreased Boeing (BA) Stake By $464,820

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report $0.94 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 13.25% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. AWK’s profit would be $167.37 million giving it 30.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, American Water Works Company, Inc.’s analysts see 54.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 1.15 million shares traded or 26.38% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased Boeing (BA) stake by 15.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 6,672 shares with $2.54M value, down from 7,892 last quarter. Boeing now has $203.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 520,284 were reported by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 305 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Acg Wealth invested 2.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisor Prtnrs Lc reported 17,354 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Inc has 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 303,067 shares. Eqis Capital Management holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,122 shares. 30,928 were accumulated by Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Cambridge Advsrs Inc stated it has 2,353 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Co accumulated 4,605 shares. Park Natl Oh accumulated 8,485 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mgmt has 153,596 shares. Blue Fincl Inc has invested 0.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 68,237 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd Llc. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 14. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $500 target. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $20.65 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 36.55 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water has $114 highest and $103 lowest target. $109.33’s average target is -5.73% below currents $115.98 stock price. American Water had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) rating on Wednesday, March 27. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $111 target. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are These Utility Stocks Too Expensive Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary Illinois American Water Acquires Alton Regional Wastewater System – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.