American Water Works Company (AWK) to pay $0.50 on Sep 4, 2019; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Trimmed By $817,386 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:AWK) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. American Water Works Company Inc’s current price of $117.02 translates into 0.43% yield. American Water Works Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 1.64M shares traded or 84.50% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 35.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 13,854 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 24,770 shares with $1.46M value, down from 38,624 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $228.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 17.94 million shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $20.84 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 36.45 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Water Works (AWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Water Works Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting American Water Works as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.