American Water Works Company (AWK) Shareholder Country Trust Bank Lifted Stake by $2.82 Million as Share Value Rose; As Dover (DOV) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Boosted Its Holding

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 84.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 152,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 334,265 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.35 million, up from 181,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.28. About 153,199 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in American Water Works Company (AWK) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 27,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 197,586 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60M, up from 170,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in American Water Works Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 276,829 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp New Common (NYSE:USB) by 47,531 shares to 564,941 shares, valued at $27.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corporation Common (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 133,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 84,168 shares stake. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Corp reported 28,525 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). New York-based Virtu Limited Com has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 10,139 shares. Crow Point Ltd Liability holds 3.53% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Management Ri owns 31,031 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Arga Invest Management LP has 0.41% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 26,000 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.67% or 56,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 357,819 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability accumulated 23,876 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 532,685 shares. Blackhill has 6,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Spurgeon William also sold $1.14 million worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Thursday, February 7. Cabrera Ivonne M also sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Tuesday, February 12.

