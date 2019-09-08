American Water Works Co. (AWK) Stock Value Rose While Agf Investments America Lifted Its Stake; Apg Asset Management Us Has Upped Its Udr (UDR) Stake by $86.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 9,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 69,989 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, up from 60,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 1.11M shares traded or 20.11% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 168.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.59M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 1.48 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 44,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $139.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 766,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UDR prices $400M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) 2.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 57,742 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.08% or 4.19 million shares in its portfolio. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America holds 1.02% or 254,297 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Mount Lucas Management Lp stated it has 0.36% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd has invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 63,305 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.56% or 155,257 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp invested 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Mackenzie Financial accumulated 40,156 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 4,489 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 16,113 shares.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Indiana American Water Ranks Highest in the Midwest in J.D. Power 2019 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water and Senior Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic Division – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois American Water’s Cairo District Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Safety – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.