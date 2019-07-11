American Water Works Co (AWK) Stock Rose While Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Increased Stake by $3.53 Million; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Market Valuation Declined, Bkd Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Stake

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 215.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 13,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,153 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 6,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 2.57M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 5100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 603,755 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Mgmt La invested in 0.95% or 18,020 shares. Jacobs & Ca has 36,729 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Associated Banc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1,992 shares. Investment Counsel holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,999 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has 49,340 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 28,193 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Co accumulated 7,727 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 91,632 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 14,645 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 48,883 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.02% or 3,874 shares. 9,003 are held by Farmers Comml Bank. Huntington National Bank invested in 0.4% or 353,049 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.1% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 405,384 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Profiting From Cycles With Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Emerson Electric Now And Cash In Later – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson Playing A Hot Hand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is ABB Stock a Buy for 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,541 shares to 11,623 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,775 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 10,171 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,080 shares, and cut its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).