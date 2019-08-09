American Water Works Co (AWK) Shares Rose While 1St Source Bank Has Trimmed Its Position by $374,400; As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Price Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Trimmed Stake by $48.34 Million

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 36,430 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 40,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $121.07. About 478,049 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 61.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 700,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 441,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.22. About 3.00 million shares traded or 18.10% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,028 shares to 9,895 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Natl Bank And has 0.11% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 36,430 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 66,249 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 327,131 shares. Carroll Financial Associate reported 700 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt invested in 12,818 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc stated it has 2,926 shares. Moreover, Patten Group Incorporated Inc has 0.21% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 4,610 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 152 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Co reported 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 666,573 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 19,543 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Inc reported 80 shares. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 168,148 shares.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meet Group Inc by 1.96 million shares to 11.86 million shares, valued at $59.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 51,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc.

