American Water Works Co (AWK) Shareholder Btr Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose; Financial Engines Advisors Holding in Aon Plc (AON) Has Lowered by $520,540

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works Co (AWK) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc analyzed 17,835 shares as the company's stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 135,939 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 153,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $116.68. About 275,265 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc analyzed 3,062 shares as the company's stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 44,143 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 47,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $45.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $193.15. About 155,210 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.53 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (PHB) by 557,012 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $32.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 593,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (VUG).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Healthcare Gender Pay Gap Study Reveals Differences Across 36 European Countries – GlobeNewswire" on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire" published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – GlobeNewswire" on July 09, 2019.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "American Water Works (AWK) Announces Kimberly J. Harris, Patricia L. Kampling and Lloyd M. Yates to Board – StreetInsider.com" on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com and their article: "Kathleen O'Hara Named Vice President of Operations for American Water's Homeowner Services Division – Business Wire" published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "American Water CEO Susan Story & SVP Cheryl Norton Set to Speak at 2019 NARUC Summer Policy Summit – Business Wire" with publication date: July 22, 2019.