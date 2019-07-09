American Water Works Co (AWK) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Increased Its Stake by $1.84 Million; Bokf Increased Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $396,124; Market Valuation Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 17,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,443 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, up from 99,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 688,032 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,

Bokf increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 2,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,638 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66 million, up from 97,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $169.59. About 2.19 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ledyard State Bank has 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,869 shares. Agf Invests holds 31,771 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 0.5% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.11 million shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Numerixs Inv Technology reported 0.09% stake. 3,400 are held by Barnett Company Inc. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.39M shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,536 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,505 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,766 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.14% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hightower Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 374,833 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 35,164 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.30M shares to 173,950 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 79,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,430 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Inv House Ltd Com has 0.49% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 26,975 shares. Conning has 30,542 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 3,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Com owns 75,200 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright And holds 0.07% or 1,715 shares in its portfolio. 26,956 were reported by Hartline Inv. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co accumulated 0.14% or 42,960 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc owns 0.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,254 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated stated it has 1.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Barbara Oil Communications has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Veritas Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 6.56M shares. Foundry Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 76,274 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).