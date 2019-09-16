American Water Works Co (AWK) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered Stake; Mar Vista Investment Partners Position in Teleflex (TFX) Lifted by $810,288 as Market Value Rose

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87M, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $329.92. About 56,227 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 21,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 707,527 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.07M, down from 728,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $121.06. About 200,758 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 28,021 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $100.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 8,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 23.46 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rare Spider Species Discovered at Missouri American Water Plant – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Missouri American Water Installing New Water Pipe to Enhance Water System Reliability – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Share Price Has Gained 154%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Missouri American Water Breaking Ground on New Service Center to Serve Jefferson City, Surrounding Communities – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.15% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Raymond James Tru Na holds 11,979 shares. Bluestein R H & has 0.13% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 21,220 shares. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,784 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc holds 154,200 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr holds 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 3,876 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,620 shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma owns 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 121,348 shares. Orrstown Service invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 4,840 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets has 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 42,471 shares. Sfe Counsel stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Stewart And Patten Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1,950 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Eagle Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.35% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 37,396 shares.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 96,876 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $112.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,025 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).