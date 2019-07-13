American Water Works Co (AWK) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Raised Stake by $3.53 Million; Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Stock Price Declined While Ycg Increased Stake by $1.00 Million

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 778,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.57 million, up from 755,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 9.92 million shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 5100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 1.01M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,043 shares to 562,602 shares, valued at $38.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Gp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Lpl Ltd Llc stated it has 204,253 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). D L Carlson Gru invested in 0.72% or 57,313 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Riggs Asset Managment Comm Inc holds 0.01% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Adage Partners Gru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp accumulated 18,656 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co reported 252,506 shares. Private Communication Na holds 0.17% or 19,514 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.85% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Oakworth Capital accumulated 1,200 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.24% or 12,500 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 14.86 million shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $11.81 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R sold 250,000 shares worth $11.76M. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,582 shares to 120,103 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 10,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,693 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 479,951 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.02% or 45,227 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 15,761 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 5,380 shares. Raymond James Service, a Florida-based fund reported 97,904 shares. 1,925 were reported by Telos Cap Management. Amer Rech And Management holds 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 1,000 shares. Cambridge Trust Com reported 2,310 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd has 10,828 shares. Bokf Na reported 17,740 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc LP reported 83,849 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Trust Commerce reported 5,358 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Management Lc owns 0.74% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 54,456 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).