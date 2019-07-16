American Water Works Co (AWK) Holder Btr Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.85 Million; Smead Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $692,860

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works Co (AWK) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 17,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,939 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 153,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $115.64. About 619,302 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 1.09 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Davidson Kempner Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 300,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 494,107 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Llc owns 67,950 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 1,215 shares. Sound Shore Incorporated Ct owns 2.62M shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank & owns 9,577 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Greenhaven Assocs has invested 8.16% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 227,844 shares. Moreover, Affinity Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advisors Preferred Limited Com reported 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Vanguard reported 30.64 million shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Dubuque Bancorp & Tru Com.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 9,697 shares to 405,108 shares, valued at $71.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 69,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Income Builder Fund by 144,710 shares to 164,403 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Value Fund Cl I (MEIIX) by 30,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

