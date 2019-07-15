American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) and SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) and SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Agricultural Chemicals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Vanguard Corporation 16 0.94 N/A 0.82 17.50 SenesTech Inc. 1 95.66 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American Vanguard Corporation and SenesTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American Vanguard Corporation and SenesTech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Vanguard Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.9% SenesTech Inc. 0.00% -187.1% -152.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Vanguard Corporation are 2.3 and 1 respectively. Its competitor SenesTech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. SenesTech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Vanguard Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of American Vanguard Corporation shares and 9% of SenesTech Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.5% of American Vanguard Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of SenesTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Vanguard Corporation -11.27% -18.39% -17.83% -14.4% -32.25% -5.66% SenesTech Inc. -8.74% 22.79% 83.52% 92.51% 288.37% 185.37%

For the past year American Vanguard Corporation had bearish trend while SenesTech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

American Vanguard Corporation beats SenesTech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.