American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) and SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) and SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Agricultural Chemicals industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Vanguard Corporation
|16
|0.94
|N/A
|0.82
|17.50
|SenesTech Inc.
|1
|95.66
|N/A
|-0.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American Vanguard Corporation and SenesTech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides American Vanguard Corporation and SenesTech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Vanguard Corporation
|0.00%
|7.2%
|3.9%
|SenesTech Inc.
|0.00%
|-187.1%
|-152.7%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Vanguard Corporation are 2.3 and 1 respectively. Its competitor SenesTech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. SenesTech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Vanguard Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 77.8% of American Vanguard Corporation shares and 9% of SenesTech Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.5% of American Vanguard Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of SenesTech Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Vanguard Corporation
|-11.27%
|-18.39%
|-17.83%
|-14.4%
|-32.25%
|-5.66%
|SenesTech Inc.
|-8.74%
|22.79%
|83.52%
|92.51%
|288.37%
|185.37%
For the past year American Vanguard Corporation had bearish trend while SenesTech Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
American Vanguard Corporation beats SenesTech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.
