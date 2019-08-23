American Vanguard (AVD) Stock Declined While Cove Street Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $927,469; Pros Holdings (PRO) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.25% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 386,377 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (AVD) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 54,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% . The hedge fund held 978,161 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in American Vanguard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 48,934 shares traded. American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has declined 32.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD); 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares to 813,050 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PROS Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:PRO) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Lowe’s Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Analysts Applaud Q1 Beat-And-Raise – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank invested in 0.02% or 57,786 shares. Sei invested in 14,638 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 2,151 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 277,825 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 2,791 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 6,589 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 401,599 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc invested in 0% or 354 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 57,888 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 72,766 shares. Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.43% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 120,211 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited reported 57,306 shares.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold AVD shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 0.74% less from 22.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 18,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.19% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Strs Ohio reported 35,000 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) for 73,661 shares. Moreover, American Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Ls Advsrs Lc stated it has 817 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 30,225 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) for 81,243 shares. Kestrel Inv Management Corporation holds 188,475 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Llc invested 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Invesco Limited reported 59,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited owns 126,937 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) or 549,215 shares.