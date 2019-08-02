American Vanguard (AVD) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.12 Million as Market Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Sunbelt Securities Has Upped by $1.33 Million Its Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (AVD) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 65,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% . The institutional investor held 78,402 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 144,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Vanguard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 75,721 shares traded. American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has declined 32.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD); 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,221 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 20,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 27.06 million shares traded or 0.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Loses an Order; iPhone Fears Sink Apple – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,538 shares to 5,904 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 37,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,252 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Co invested in 1.35% or 22,072 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Noesis Capital Mangement has 12,676 shares. Legacy Cap Prns Inc holds 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 61,997 shares. Stephens Ar holds 260,777 shares. Clark Estates has 65,400 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 543,640 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc reported 18,911 shares. Natixis reported 4,041 shares. Tributary Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Point Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 22,507 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 1.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jane Street Grp Ltd holds 0.79% or 2.54M shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mngmt stated it has 3.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argent Cap Llc holds 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 363,266 shares.

More notable recent American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Vanguard Acquires Herbicide Product Line from Corteva Agriscienceâ„¢ – Business Wire” on January 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Vanguard cuts full-year revenue view; Q2 sales below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Vanguard +3% after solid Q4 beat, upside 2019 revenue view – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Vanguard Announces Share Repurchase – Business Wire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold AVD shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 0.74% less from 22.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 16,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Amer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 21,724 shares or 0% of the stock. 62,276 are held by Redmond Asset Management Limited Co. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 59,345 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Renaissance Lc holds 0.01% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) or 549,215 shares. 142,883 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) for 18,116 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 3,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 817 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc invested in 221,776 shares or 0% of the stock.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 13,800 shares to 52,646 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 376,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Innerworkings Inc (NASDAQ:INWK).