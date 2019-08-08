American Vanguard (AVD) Share Value Declined While Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $927,469; Vanguard Group Stake in Morningstar (MORN) Raised by $934,875

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 7,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.00 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 57,467 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.8 FROM A$2.7; RATING HOLD; 12/03/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Eight U.S. Funds; Upgrades Four Funds and One Target-Date Series; Downgrades Seven Funds in February 2018; 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$3.1 FROM NZ$3.0; RATING HOLD; 26/03/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for February 2018; 12/03/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Eight U.S. Funds; Upgrades Four Funds and One Target-Date Series; Downgrades Seven F; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 16/05/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Three U.S. Funds; Upgrades Eight Funds; Downgrades Ten Funds in April 2018; 15/05/2018 – TRADE ME GROUP LTD TME.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$4.6 FROM NZ$4.27; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (AVD) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 54,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% . The hedge fund held 978,161 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in American Vanguard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.94M market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 89,855 shares traded. American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has declined 32.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c; 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD); 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold AVD shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 0.74% less from 22.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 2,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 62,276 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 31,858 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 20,328 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 29,837 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 12,131 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,535 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) or 92 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research holds 0% or 44,957 shares. 100 are owned by Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 84,382 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). 37 are held by Parkside Finance Comml Bank Trust. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has 0% invested in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD). Northern Tru has 0% invested in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD).

More notable recent American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Vanguard’s (AVD) CEO Eric Wintemute on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Vanguard Acquires Herbicide Product Line from Corteva Agriscienceâ„¢ – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “American Vanguard to Buy Bankrupt Firm’s Products – Orange County Business Journal” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Vanguard Corporation Celebrates 50-Year Milestone – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 94,407 shares to 277,174 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 84,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.47 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C reported 1.89 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.01% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 25,906 shares. 9,450 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks. Citadel Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 29,609 shares. 298,271 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). The California-based Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,238 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And stated it has 63 shares. Creative Planning invested in 1,747 shares or 0% of the stock. 816,394 were reported by Blackrock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 46 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 25,565 shares. 276 are owned by Signaturefd Limited.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 36,137 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $26.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 155,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.52M shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).