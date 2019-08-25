American Trust Investment Advisors Upped Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $314,226; Pra Group (PRAA) Shareholder Cooke & Bieler LP Decreased Its Holding by $4.13 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Pra Group (PRAA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 158,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 916,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Pra Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 140,432 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 28/03/2018 – PRA eases Brexit subsidiary requirement for EEA carriers; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company's stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24M shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares to 8,440 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,440 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Inv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 14,640 shares. 867,308 are owned by Korea Inv Corporation. S&T Comml Bank Pa has invested 1.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Duncker Streett & accumulated 0.02% or 1,310 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,175 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 18,195 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Company accumulated 23,905 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Camarda Finance Advisors Lc holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport And Company Limited Company invested in 0.68% or 821,392 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research stated it has 560,776 shares. Patten Group Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 21,494 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 154,914 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,450 shares. Of Vermont holds 3,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 30,568 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 175,425 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Victory Management invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.69% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 562,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spectrum Management Gru holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S&T National Bank Pa owns 283,267 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Automobile Association has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Tompkins Corp owns 661 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Financial Bank Of America De invested in 483,293 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 134,073 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 3,221 shares or 0% of the stock. Cooke And Bieler Lp reported 0.44% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) by 21,740 shares to 601,485 shares, valued at $30.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) by 26,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE).

