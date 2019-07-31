American Trust Investment Advisors Upped Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding; Causeway Capital Management Position in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Has Decreased by $14.38 Million as Stock Value Declined

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 82.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,327 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 1.87 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 6.75 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental board elects against fixing record date for Icahn solicitation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested in 181,555 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Manhattan Company owns 185,076 shares. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,839 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 65,900 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Mgmt Co. Amer Century invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Research Global Investors has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co invested in 100,410 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cibc Bancshares Usa invested in 0.32% or 34,267 shares. Eastern State Bank has invested 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 47 shares. Principal Fin Gru Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Boston Private Wealth owns 243,669 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Conning holds 0.04% or 17,651 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Trust Communication holds 3,661 shares.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,135 shares to 50,715 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,339 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.