American Trust Investment Advisors Trimmed Yelp (YELP) Holding by $450,160; Stock Price Declined; Avista (AVA) Market Valuation Rose While Havens Advisors Decreased Holding by $908,160

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The institutional investor held 8,440 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 21,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.38% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 5.82M shares traded or 286.70% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 22/03/2018 – Yelp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 47,810 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista receive Federal Communications Commission approval for proposed merger; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 21/05/2018 – U.S. CFIUS SEES NO UNRESOLVED CONCERNS ON HYDRO ONE-AVISTA DEAL; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS IF COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON SETTLEMENT TO BE PROPORTIONALLY ALLOCATED TO OTHER STATES, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS WOULD BE ABOUT $74 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q EPS 83c; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES SPECIFIC COMMITMENTS THAT PRESERVE OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE AND CURRENT OPERATIONS OF AEL&P, AMONG OTHERS; 06/04/2018 – Avista, Hydro One Receive Antitrust Clearance for Proposed Merge; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Settlement Includes Fincl and Non-Fincl Commitments; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – COMMISSION APPROVED ONE-TIME ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS RATE ADJUSTMENTS WHICH WILL TAKE EFFECT MAY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS SETTLEMENT WITH AVISTA CORP INCLUDES FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Amp Capital Investors has 0.01% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). 342,381 are held by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 24,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,602 shares. Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 34,500 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% or 106,510 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Deprince Race Zollo reported 664,717 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group owns 179,831 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 25,110 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited has 4,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 101,376 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 15,500 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm accumulated 645,083 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 236,235 shares. Aurora Counsel invested in 61,339 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Aperio Lc has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Moody National Bank & Trust Division stated it has 161 shares. Fisher Asset Limited has 0.15% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 3.15 million shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 17,201 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 50,927 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0% or 15,540 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 59,618 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 337,865 shares. Fort LP has 0.02% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 3,070 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).