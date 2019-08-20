American Trust Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; As Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Price Declined, Cwh Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.24 Million

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 1.51M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 30,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associates Incorporated Ct holds 14,846 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Taylor Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 576,337 are owned by Saratoga & Invest Mngmt. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peak Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 109,573 shares for 4.4% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 162,087 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.11% stake. Randolph Co owns 273,082 shares for 6.31% of their portfolio. 199,301 were reported by Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi. Aviance Management Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,694 shares. Harvey Investment Limited Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,005 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corp has 30,109 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner LP holds 0.86% or 1.55 million shares. Moreover, Biondo Investment Lc has 1.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,248 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 356,728 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Horizon Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 5,785 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 395,474 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 0.11% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Amica Mutual Insur Com stated it has 8,168 shares. Vanguard Inc accumulated 0.03% or 22.18 million shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Com holds 10,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Westpac Bk Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Delphi Management Inc Ma owns 18,169 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Lc invested in 0.41% or 1.13M shares. Hanson & Doremus has 15,930 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 673,400 shares.