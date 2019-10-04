American Trust Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Lam Research (LRCX) as Market Value Rose; Pacifica Capital Investments Holds Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.64. About 172,199 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $232.49. About 563,750 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 324,096 shares. 1.40 million were accumulated by Arlington Value Ltd Liability Corporation. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Renaissance Techs Llc reported 360,742 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 8,545 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. U S Global Investors invested in 6,836 shares or 0.49% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pacifica Capital Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 8.06% or 124,295 shares. 30,760 are held by Amp Invsts. Stifel Financial Corp reported 10,527 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 3,747 shares. Qs Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NIO Announces US$200 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliance Data to buy back 9.9% of its shares under tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce launches new ads that explain what the $130 billion company actually does – CNBC” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 793,114 shares. Fil Ltd owns 387,697 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has 0.41% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,807 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management invested in 32,200 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,525 shares or 0.04% of the stock. M&T Savings Bank invested in 14,420 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Com holds 41,764 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp accumulated 0.08% or 54,651 shares. Putnam Fl, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,395 shares. Glob Endowment Management Lp stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 17,946 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Leavell Investment Management Inc has invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Llc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Grassi Inv Mgmt owns 7,600 shares.