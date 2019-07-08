American Trust Investment Advisors Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Position; Carret Asset Management Decreased Its Walmart (WMT) Holding

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 26.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,935 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The American Trust Investment Advisors Llc holds 8,095 shares with $1.60M value, down from 11,030 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $92.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 919,158 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 6.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 3,435 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Carret Asset Management Llc holds 52,748 shares with $5.15M value, down from 56,183 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $321.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $112.75. About 3.36M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – SOFTBANK UNDECIDED ON SELLING FLIPKART STAKE TO WALMART: ET; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may retain Flipkart top executives if deal goes through – Livemint; 22/05/2018 – India’s small vendors try to topple Walmart’s $16bn Flipkart deal; 28/04/2018 – COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE LED BY SAINSBURY CEO MIKE COUPE – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45 million. $1.19M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 3,050 shares valued at $526,760 was made by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Com owns 2,274 shares. 8,538 were reported by Eastern National Bank & Trust. Moreover, Yorktown Management And Research Co has 0.19% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 20,296 are owned by Texas Yale Capital Corp. 58,358 are held by Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,200 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 375 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Reaves W H And Company Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Waddell & Reed Financial reported 627,440 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 1,169 shares. Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,310 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Natl Trust has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 100,766 are held by Lasalle Invest Management Secs Ltd Liability Corporation. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership holds 370,000 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.30 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 69.21M shares. The California-based Huber Cap Limited Com has invested 1.86% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cibc Retail Bank Usa has 12,512 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,330 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Rothschild Il has 0.44% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 38,314 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 1.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bessemer accumulated 37,913 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 2.68% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 7,753 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 109,603 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associates stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 46,789 shares. Bailard stated it has 6,118 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs holds 10,133 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 1.3% or 70,035 shares.

